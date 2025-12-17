Deputy PM Bozumbayev sets roadmap for energy and utility modernization

A pool of projects worth 31.6 billion tenge is under execution this year. To ensure long-term sustainability, a diversified financing strategy has been introduced. Under the funding mechanism involving the purchase of municipal bonds, Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC has allocated 29.2 billion tenge to launch 15 pilot projects across the West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions. Furthermore, the Government is exploring market-based loans and financing through commercial banks and development institutions.

Efforts are also underway to deploy modern smart metering and resource monitoring systems. This phase, targeting 170 natural monopoly entities, is set for rollout between 2026 and 2029. During this timeframe, the Government plans to install or replace approximately 8 million metering devices. To ensure technical consistency, relevant ministries have been directed to approve new national standards for utility meters by the end of the year.

Kanat Bozumbayev was briefed on measures to boost local content within the national project, including the readiness of EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contractors. To date, approximately 70 potential suppliers have registered on the MEKS procurement platform. A comprehensive analysis of project requirements for 2026 has already identified a demand for over 11,000 product items, with a total projected value exceeding 439 billion tenge.

The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction and the Ministry of Finance to ensure the integration of domestic producers’ services with the national project’s electronic procurement platform (meks.zakup.sk.kz). Relevant agencies were also directed to ensure that all EPC contractors and service providers are registered on the platform. Additionally, officials must ensure the registry of domestic manufacturers is fully updated with all necessary product categories.

Bozumbayev placed special emphasis on the social sector. He instructed regional administrations to strengthen public outreach on the provision of housing assistance to those in need. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection was tasked with fully automating the housing assistance application process in a proactive format by integrating its information systems with unified settlement center databases.

