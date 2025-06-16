Kazakhstan to increase share of its renewable energy up to 40% by 2035

Currently, one of the key threats posing the energy system is its organization. The structure of generating capacities will change dramatically. In particular, it is predicted to commission 32GW of new power plants by 2045, of which 12GW are renewable energy sources, 2.4GW are nuclear energy, and 17GW are conventional generating units, Aitzhanov told the I Power Central Asia + China Regional Energy Forum.

He added the share of renewable and alternative energy sources will make up to 40% by 2035. These measures will provide sustainability of the energy system even during sharp fluctuations in the generation of renewable energy.

He noted the projects on the construction of several large energy facilities, including a new generating plant in Astana, 7,000 km of power lines and a storage system up to 3 GW are being worked on.

As written before, Kazakhstan and China plan to co-develop a transboundary uranium field.