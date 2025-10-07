Kazakhstan to increase oil supplies to Germany in 2026

According to the press service of KazMunayGas, the sides agreed to prolong the current agreement on the delivery of Kazakh oil to Germany from the reserves of the Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. until the end of 2026

It is worth noting that in 2024, oil shipments began from the KMG Kashagan B.V. reserves, and in 2025, from the reserves of Tengizchevroil LLP.

The company notes that in nine months of 2025, the volumes of Kazakh oil supply to the Schwedt Oil Refinery reached approximately 1.5 million tons.

The parties expressed interest in expanding mutually beneficial ties.

