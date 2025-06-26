Kazakhstan to increase grain exports to Tajikistan

The sides debated prospects for boosting deliveries of Kazakh grain to Tajikistan on mutually beneficial terms, exchange of information concerning grain market, and ways for further expansion of bilateral agricultural cooperation.

The increase in Kazakh grain exports to Tajikistan became the top subject of negotiations. Tajikistan is one of the key Kazakh grain export markets with annual exports up to 1 million tons.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazakhstan shipped 1.3 million tons of grain to Tajikistan last year that is 20% more compared to 2023. Between September 2024 and June 2025, Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tons of new harvest grain that is one and a half times more against the same period of the previous year with 823,000 tons.

The Minister confirmed readiness to render all-around support to boosting exports and noted Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening partnership with Tajikistan in the agro-industrial complex.

To note, Kazakhstan exported 8.7mln tons of new harvest grain since Sept 2024.