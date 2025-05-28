Kazakhstan to import beryllium from Rwanda

Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman at Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund, said: “The aim of the document is to promote joint projects in the mineral resources complex”.

The agreement offers new opportunities for exporting beryllium, which is a critical material used widely in telecommunication, defense, aerospace and semiconductor industries, he said.

Zhakupov said that Kazatomprom’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant is considering importing beryllium from Rwanda. He also noted that the agreement reached will enhance both economic and political ties between Kazakhstan and Rwanda.

It's worth noting that the Ulba Metallurgical Plant has the capacity to process up to 1,500 tons of beryllium per year, containing up to 8% beryllium oxide.

