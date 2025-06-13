Kazakhstan to implement 9 investment projects in light industry

According to him, nine investment projects with the generation of around 600 jobs will be implemented in 2025 in Kazakhstan.

The projects include:

- deep processing of wool in Aktobe region,

- a textile complex for manufacturing textile products from cotton in Turkestan region,

- a plant for the production of polypropylene sacks and film in Atyrau region,

- textile production in Zhetysu region,

- non-woven fabric production in Shymkent.

Earlier it was reported that 3,000 jobs have been created and more than 40 projects have been launched in Kazakhstan’s light industry sector in the past 5 years.