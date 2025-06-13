Kazakhstan creates 3,000 jobs in light industry sector
3,000 jobs have been created and more than 40 projects have been launched in Kazakhstan’s light industry sector in the past 5 years, Kazinform News Agency quotes Mukhamed Andakov, Vice Chairman of the Industry Committee as saying at the II Congress of Light Industry of Kazakhstan.
Among the major projects are carpet production expansion project launched in 2021, big bags production project launched in 2023 in West Kazakhstan region and a geotextile cluster project in Atyrau region launched in 2024.
According to Mukhamed Andakov, the ministry is currently drafting a comprehensive plan of light industry development for 2026-2030.