Kazakhstan to implement 6 projects worth USD15 bln, create 20,000 jobs

Last October, the Kazakh Government approved the 2024-2030 petrochemical industry development roadmap. It provides for the development of six large projects worth 15 billion US dollars and generates nearly 20,000 jobs, including permanent and temporary.

He said the Ministry is working on the new law On the petrochemical industry that is expected to be adopted next year.

