    Kazakhstan to implement 6 projects worth USD15 bln, create 20,000 jobs

    13:04, 16 June 2025

    Development of the country’s petrochemical industry is one of the key economic diversification key directions, the petrochemistry and technical regulations department director of the Kazakh Energy Ministry Temirlan Urkumbayev said taking the floor at the I Power Central Asia + China Regional Energy Forum in Astana.

    Kazakhstan to implement 6 projects worth USD15 bln, create 20,000 jobs
    Photo credit: KazMunayGas

    Last October, the Kazakh Government approved the 2024-2030 petrochemical industry development roadmap. It provides for the development of six large projects worth 15 billion US dollars and generates nearly 20,000 jobs, including permanent and temporary.

    He said the Ministry is working on the new law On the petrochemical industry that is expected to be adopted next year.

    Recall that I Central Asia – China Regional Energy Forum begins in Astana.

