I Central Asia – China Regional Energy Forum begins in Astana

A package of investment agreements will be signed, and strategic projects aimed at the development of green energy and the petrochemical industry will be launched following the forum.

Addressing the forum, the Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and China is central in the partnership. Among the key initiatives are the modernization of Shymkent refinery, the construction of a carbamide production plant in Aktobe region, and the development of large-scale RES projects. Kazakhstan is making steps towards building a diversified and technology-savvy economy.

The following initiatives will be presented and approved at the forum:

Modernization of the Shymkent refinery: Energy Ministry, KazMunayGas and CNPC will sign a framework agreement on the extension of capacities up to 12 million tons a year. This project will give Kazakhstan additional potential for raw material processing and export of oil products.

QazaqGaz, akimat of Aktobe region and China’s investors will strike a deal to start construction of the carbamide production plant in Aktobe region. China Construction Bank Corporation will provide lines of credit up to 1 billion US dollars to back infrastructure projects.

Kazakhstan and China Southern Power Grid will sign a memorandum of the construction of pumped-storage units.

The event is dated to the Central Asia – China Summit and brings together state structures, business and international organizations.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and China will sign some 60 agreements worth nearly 25 billion US dollars.