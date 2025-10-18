Kazakhstan to host Women’s Asian Ice Hockey Championship

Kazakhstan’s national team will play vs Japan, China, and South Korea.

The first edition of the continental women’s championship took place in China in 2024, when Kazakhstan claimed bronze by defeating South Korea.

At the Asian Winter Games held in February this year, Kazakhstan’s women’s team secured silver eliminating both China and South Korea in the playoffs.

Top-ranked Japan’s national team secured a spot at the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning the qualification tournament.

Azamat Aitkhozhin recently assumed the role of president of the Kazakhstan Ice Hockey Federation.