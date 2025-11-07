Kazakhstan to host three international FEI tournaments

The FEI Assembly brings together 87 national federations to shape the rules, standards, and future of equestrian sport. Kazakhstan, a member of the FEI since 1993, has traditionally been among its active participants.

According to the Federation, the country will host three prestigious international tournaments under the FEI umbrella in 2026 — a World Cup stage, the FEI Challenge Final, and the Eurasian League Final.

For the first time, Kazakh athletes will be able to earn qualification points without leaving the country, while Kazakhstan will gain the opportunity to regularly host world-class events.

Photo credit: @equestrian_kz instagram page

During the Assembly, the Kazakh delegation presented several proposals aimed at strengthening regional cooperation. Among them were the inclusion of Kazakh tournaments in the international calendar, the creation of an athlete certification system, and a coach training program based on FEI Solidarity standards.

Photo credit: @equestrian_kz instagram page

One of the Assembly’s key decisions was the introduction of the FEI Digital Horse Passport — a system that integrates data on horse registration, vaccination, and movement. The initiative marks another step toward transparency, safety, and sustainable development in equestrian sport.

Photo credit: @equestrian_kz instagram page

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh rider Ernar Zhasuzak set a Guinness World Record by galloping while standing on two horses for two kilometers at a speed of 60 km/h, adding a new milestone to the country’s equestrian history.