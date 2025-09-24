Kazakh rider sets world record

For this stunt, Ernar was included in the Guinness World Records and the Kazakhstan Book of Records. He added a new achievement to the history of the country’s equestrian sport.

“I have been involved in equestrian sports for three years. To set this record, I trained for over three months. The journey wasn’t easy. The horses would tire, sometimes their legs would ache. There were moments when I fell, and at times I couldn’t even get back up. But I stayed focused on my goal and put in every effort to overcome these challenges,” said the record-holder.

The rider set the new record successfully on his very first attempt.

“On September 20, we were given only two attempts. But I did it on the first try. Still, there had been many unsuccessful experiences before. It wasn’t easy to reach this level. I also took safety measures. But when I was standing on the horses, all the responsibility was on me. It all depended on me – keeping balance on two horses at once, not veering off to the side, and not letting the horses stray from the set direction,” Zhasuzak said.

The athlete plans to set another record next year.

