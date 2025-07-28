Aibota Yertaikyzy finishes 4th at FIG World Challenge Cup 2025 in Romania
16:09, 28 July 2025
Kazakhstan’s Aibota Yertaikyzy finished fourth at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2025 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
In the ribbon routine, she gained 26.850 points and was placed fourth.
Taisiia Onofriichuk from Ukraine scored 29.050 and took gold in the same exercise. U.S. athlete Rin Keys claimed silver with 28.050 points. And Meital Maayan Sumkin from Israel won bronze with 27.650 points.