Kazakhstan to host next informal summit of OTS heads of state
The next informal summit of heads of state of the Turkic States Organization will be held in Kazakhstan. This was announced at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the organization held in Antalya on April 18, Kabar reported.
The meeting paid special attention to the preparation and holding of the informal summit, as well as the organization's work regulations.
The Organization of Turkic States is a geopolitical organization established in 2009 (formerly Turkic Council) to promote cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations. Member states include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, with Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers.
Earlier, it was reported that the Turkic Investment Fund, the first international financial institution jointly established by Turkic nations, entered the World Bank Treasury’s Reserve Advisory and Management Partnership (RAMP) network.