Kazakhstan to host FIFA tournament: Details revealed

FIFA has launched a new tournament, the FIFA Series, aimed at strengthening ties between national teams from different parts of the world. The competition features friendly matches in a mini-tournament format. A pilot edition was held in spring 2024, with the first official edition set for 2026 and, for the first time, including women’s national teams.

Asean Football reported that the FIFA Series 2026 will be held in March and April, with Kazakhstan selected to host one of the mini-tournaments. Details on the remaining participants and host cities are yet to be announced, while Uzbekistan will also stage a mini-tournament featuring matches against Gabon, Iceland and Trinidad and Tobago.

The FIFA Series aims to give national teams a chance to compete against opponents from other football confederations.

