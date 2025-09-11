Kazakhstan to host FIDE World Cadet Championships 2025

It will feature Open and Girls categories for U8, U10, and U12 age groups.

Over 800 young chess players from 84 countries are expected to attend it.

Among the largest delegations are India (28 participants), China (25), and the United States (24). Kazakhstan, as the host nation, will be represented by 200 players.

The FIDE World Cadet Chess Championships 2025 will be held at the Baluan Sholaq Arena.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

At the last World Cadet Chess Championships in 2024, Kazakhstan won gold in overall standings winning two gold and one silver medals.

The opening ceremony will be held on September 19 at 01:00 pm, while the closing ceremony will take place on September 30 at 05:00 pm.

It is organized by the Kazakhstan Chess Federation KazChess and local authorities.

