Kazakhstan to host Eurasian Book Fair

On April 23-24 Zhambyl region will stage an ethnocultural festival The town of Taraz craftsmen. It will feature arts and crafts street, master classes and exhibitions.

The family tech festival Qostanai Tech will be held on April 26 in Kostanay region, blending engineering quests, interactive laboratories and excursions to enterprises.

The April program unites cultural, ethnocultural and technological events shaping a diverse tourism agenda of the regions attracting local and foreign tourists.

As written before, the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry drew up a calendar of cultural and tourist events for 2026, including 55 major events to be held throughout the country. The calendar embraces cultural, ethnocultural, sports, gastronomic, and environmental events aimed at boosting internal tourism, expanding routes and promoting regional brands.

For full information about events, dates and venues, visit event.qaztourism.kz website.

To note, Almaty unveiled a book celebrating Alikhan Bukeikhanov’s 160th anniversary.