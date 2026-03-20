Almaty unveils book celebrating Alikhan Bukeikhanov’s 160th anniversary

The presentation took place as part of the international scientific and practical conference titled “Alikhan Bukeikhan and the History of Alash Orda in the Archives of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Japan” held in Almaty.

The book, “Alikhan Bukeikhan. The First Prime Minister of Kazakhstan,” was prepared by Central Asia Production with financial support from the KAZ Minerals Group and published in Kazakh and Russian. It highlights the key stages in the life and work of one of the most prominent intellectuals and statesmen of the early 20th century.

Photo credit: KAZ Minerals

The publication follows his journey from childhood and early background to his years of study and scholarly work, as well as the political struggles of the early 20th century, including the founding of the Alash movement and the establishment of the Alash Orda government.

The book features archival documents, rare photographs, historical materials and memoirs of contemporaries, providing deeper insight into the scale of Alikhan Bukeikhanov’s personality and the significance of his ideas for the development of Kazakh society.

Photo credit: KAZ Minerals

The release is part of KAZ Minerals Group’s cultural and educational initiatives aimed at supporting projects related to preserving Kazakhstan’s historical heritage and strengthening national memory.

“Alikhan Bukeikhanov holds a special place in Kazakhstan’s history. His ideas on the development of education, science, the economy and statehood were far ahead of their time. Supporting such projects contributes to preserving historical memory and serves as a tribute to those who have left a lasting mark on our country’s history,” said Eldar Mamedov, General Director of KAZ Minerals Management.

Photo credit: KAZ Minerals

The authors conducted extensive research in Kazakhstan and Russia while preparing the book.

“We began work in the summer of 2025, traveled across Kazakhstan, visited his homeland in Karkaraly, filmed in museums in Semey, worked in Astana and Almaty, as well as in Moscow. I believe we found the right format for the book: the text is complemented by photographs and archival materials, allowing readers to better immerse themselves in the historical context,” said project author and director Berik Barysbekov.

A documentary film titled “Alikhan Bukeikhan. I Will Not Stop Serving My People” was also produced alongside the book.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a bust of Alikhan Bukeikhanov has been installed in Moscow to mark his 160th anniversary.