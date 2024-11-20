Kazakhstan to host 17th ‘Eurasia’ International Film Festival through sponsorship funds

According to Aidar Omarov, acting president of the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm national film studio, director of the 17th ‘Eurasia’ International Film Festival, preparations for the festival, spearheaded by the Kazakh culture and information ministry and the Kazakhfilm film studio, have begun early this year.

This year is of particular importance for Kazakh filmmaking, as it marks 90 years since the establishment of Kazakhfilm film studio, 40 years since the decision was made to name it after Shaken Aimanov and the 110th birth anniversary of the prominent director. Shaken Aimanov was a prominent figure in the history of the Kazakh film industry, greatly contributing to its development. He influenced many generations of filmmakers to further promote domestic films. The Kazakhfilm national film studio was entrusted with holding this year’s edition of the festival, as we’re witnessing the new stage and development of the film studio, which continues actively supporting our filmmakers and remains an important platform within Kazakhstan and beyond, said Omarov.

As Omarov said, the program of the 17th International Film Festival Eurasia will include two sections: an international contest, featuring 12 films, and a contest among the countries of Central Asia and the Turkic world, featuring nine films.

In total, the event is to bring together filmmakers from 15 countries, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of countries such as Bangladesh, South Korea, Austria, Qatar as well as European, Asian and Middle East countries.

Photo: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

Alongside the contest programs, the festival is to include screenings, master classes, business platforms and creative evenings. Competition films are set to be screened during November 25-29 in the Esentai cinema park. Business platforms will run from 25 to 29 November at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National University of Arts, added Omarov.

According to him, this year’s festival is to run at the expense of sponsorship funds, with no allocation of state budgetary funds.

I would like to express gratitude to our sponsors: Bazis-A international construction company, KAZ Minerals Group, Sarens Kazakhstan, Salem Entertainment, Kinopark Theatres cinema chain, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), Astana Motors, concluded Omarov.

Famed Turkish director, multiple Cannes Film Festival winner and Palme d'Or awardee Nuri Bilge Ceylan has been announced the festival’s headliner, as this year’s edition focuses on supporting and promoting filmmakers from the countries of CA and the Turkic world as well as developing domestic films.

Nuri Bilge Ceylan is to head the international jury of the festival as well as to hold a creative meeting with the event’s guests.

To note, the festival’s previous editions featured Catherine Deneuve, Kevin Costner, Isabelle Adjani, Pierre Richard, Sophie Marceau, Jeremy Irons, Steven Seagal, Gérard Depardieu and others.

The list of films set to be showcased at the 17th ‘Eurasia’ International Film Festival is available here.