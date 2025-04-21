Kazakhstan to hold nationwide prayer in memory of Pope Francis
18:43, 21 April 2025
On Tuesday, April 22, at 08:00 pm Kazakhstan will hold a nationwide prayer for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis, Kazinform News Agency learned from Our Mother of Perpetual Help Cathedral.
The prayer will be aired live from the Cathedral.
Earlier, the Vatican reported that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.
Francis became the first non-European pope in more than 1,200 years, the first Jesuit and the first Latin American to lead the Catholic Church.