Kazakhstan to hold inter‑party televised debates ahead of Qurultay elections

The announcement was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC). CEC member Lyazzat Suyindik reminded that media outlets are entitled to provide platforms for such events, provided they comply with electoral legislation requirements.

She emphasized that media and online platforms must, no later than five days before the start of election campaigning - that is, by July 18, 2026 - publish information on the cost and conditions for placing campaign materials on a contractual basis, and submit this data to the CEC.

Parties participating in the elections and submitting party lists may finance their participation in televised programs, including debates, from their electoral funds.

According to her, discussions are underway to organize inter‑party debates on the 24KZ channel. Besides, applications to broadcast the debates were received from Jibek Joly, Qazaqstan, and Channel 7 TV channels.

As it was reported, according to a phone survey conducted by the Kazakhstan Institute of Public Development, 70.3% of Kazakhstani citizens plan to vote in the upcoming election of deputies to the Qurultay.