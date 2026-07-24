70.3% of Kazakhstani citizens plan to vote in Qurultay elections - phone survey

The study was based on a national sample reflecting Kazakhstan’s adult population (aged 18+) by gender, age, settlement type, and region. Calls were made to both mobile and landline numbers.

When asked, “Do you plan to cast your vote in the election of Qurultay deputies scheduled for August 23, 2026?” 70.3% of respondents said they intend to vote.

23.3% said they do not plan to participate, and 6.4% remain undecided.

The most active group consists of voters aged 46-60, whose willingness to participate is approximately 10% higher than that of young people aged 18-28. Women report their intention to vote about 5 percentage points more often than men. Higher electoral activity was also observed among respondents with higher or incomplete higher education.

Respondents were also asked which party they would prefer to support in the upcoming elections:

Adilet Party leads with 64.8% support, outpacing competitors across all social groups, especially among younger voters.

Auyl Party ranks second at 5.4%, with rural residents voting for it about 1.5 times more often than urban residents.

Respublica and Ak Zhol show similar levels of support - 4.8% and 4.7% respectively. Respublica’s supporters are mainly young men from cities, while Ak Zhol is supported primarily by older rural residents, evenly split between men and women.

The Nationwide Social Democratic Party gathered 3.3% of votes, notable for its support among respondents with vocational education.

The People’s Party of Kazakhstan stands at 3.1%, with its voter base concentrated among the youngest and oldest age groups.

The Baytaq Green Party has 0.8% of votes, mainly supported by older rural residents.

2.2% of respondents intend to vote “Against all,” while 10.9% remain undecided.

The Kazakhstan Institute for Public Development publishes these data in line with the written notification of the Central Election Commission (CEC) No. OSK-11-07/1290, dated 8 July 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that campaigning for the Qurultay (Parliament) elections officially began on July 23 at 6:01 p.m. and will run until midnight on August 22. Seven parties were registered by the CEC for the election.