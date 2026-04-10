EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors scientists on Science Workers’ Day

    13:14, 10 April 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated scientists on Science Workers’ Day, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors scientists on Science Workers’ Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State noted that holding such ceremonies at the Akorda Palace has become a tradition of respect for the scientific community.

    He stressed that science is the foundation of a progressive state, and scientists are its greatest asset.

    The President underlined that a nation’s scientific capital defines its international authority, and only societies that prioritize knowledge and research can lead global progress.

    Quoting Abai, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that true human distinction lies in intellect, knowledge, will, conscience, and good character. He stressed the country should first of all develop science, harness new technologies and AI to become competitive.

    President of Kazakhstan Science Science and Research Prominent scientists President Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All