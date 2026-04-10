Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors scientists on Science Workers’ Day

The Head of State noted that holding such ceremonies at the Akorda Palace has become a tradition of respect for the scientific community.

He stressed that science is the foundation of a progressive state, and scientists are its greatest asset.

The President underlined that a nation’s scientific capital defines its international authority, and only societies that prioritize knowledge and research can lead global progress.

Quoting Abai, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that true human distinction lies in intellect, knowledge, will, conscience, and good character. He stressed the country should first of all develop science, harness new technologies and AI to become competitive.