Kazakhstan to have another shot at podium in freestyle skiing women’s moguls at Winter Olympics

Anastassiya Gorodko took Team Kazakhstan’s best result of 70.98 with a 12th place finish.

Her teammates Yuliya Galysheva and Ayaulum Amrenova scored 69.60 and 63.50 to be placed 14th and 20th, respectively.

The Kazakhstani athletes will have another shot at the second qualifying round to advance to the final, which will take place on February 11.

Previously, Qazinform reported the medal hopes of Kazakhstani freestyle skiing mogul athlete Pavel Kolmakov at the 2026 Winter Olympics are still alive after the athlete successfully qualified for the final.