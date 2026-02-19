Kazakhstan to grant akims direct access to state databases

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced this in response to an inquiry from senators.

According to him, the digital platform will allow local executive bodies to promptly retrieve necessary data from state databases to resolve matters on the ground.

"Regarding the reassessment of legal entities' property and access for akimats (local administrations) to state databases, please be informed that the Tax Code provides for the reassessment of corporate property at least once every three years. At the same time, work is underway to implement the unified 'Digital Workspace for Akim' to ensure access to state information systems," Olzhas Bektenov said.

