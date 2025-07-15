Kazakhstan to get its own agro-food marketplace, as instructed by PM

Prime Minister Bektenov noted that in carrying out the President's instructions to ensure economic growth, systemic measures are being taken in Kazakhstan that are already producing positive effects.

“The launch of several major infrastructure projects across various sectors has become possible thanks to active attraction of investment. One example, the Head of State inaugurated the region’s first supercomputing cluster. Its use will accelerate full-scale digitalization and transparency, including in resolving many economic issues,” said Bektenov.

In his words, despite the progress made, additional measures are needed to ensure further sustainable economic growth.

“It is necessary to fulfill target indicators for investment in fixed capital and direct foreign investment. In order to achieve this, the platform of the Regional Investment Headquarters should be used more actively. Particular attention must be paid to export-oriented projects focused on high value-added production,” he noted.

Special attention, according to him, must be given to expanding the country’s transit potential.



“I instruct that measures to improve the throughput capacity of transport corridors be accelerated. This includes quality reconstruction of more than 3,000 km of highways in the years to come, modernization of border checkpoints, implementation of new projects under the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor, and creation of international air hubs. These measures will help double cargo transportation by air by 2028, and railway transit by 2027. On top of that, to ensure timely preparation for the harvest campaign and heating season, domestic transportation volumes must be increased,” the Premier emphasized.

In this regard, according to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to establish efficient logistics, storage, and distribution of agricultural products.

“Developing digital infrastructure must support further growth of the trade sector. This will not only expand domestic commerce but also ensure the export of our goods to foreign markets. I instruct the relevant government agencies to submit proposals for the creation of a specialized agro-food marketplace,” Bektenov said.

