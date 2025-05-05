Kazakhstan to fully provide farmers with home-produced fertilizers by 2030 - ministry

"The agrochemical industry plays a crucial role in ensuring the country's food security. In this regard, one of the key strategic goals of the sector is to fully supply local farmers with domestically produced fertilizers by 2030," said the minister.

He stated that, as a result of reconstruction and new projects, the total fertilizer production will reach 4 million tons by 2030. Additionally, the plan includes the production of new types of fertilizers, such as urea, potassium chloride, and dicalcium phosphate.

As reported earlier, the Chinese company CHN Energy is ready to invest $4 billion in Kazakhstan's ammonia and carbamide production projects.