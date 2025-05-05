EN
    Kazakhstan to fully provide farmers with home-produced fertilizers by 2030 - ministry

    14:47, 5 May 2025

    Kazakhstan aims to fully  provide farmers with domestically produced fertilizers by 2030, Kazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction, Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev as saying at today’s Government meeting in Astana.

    Kazakhstan to fully supply farmers with domestically produced fertilizers by 2030 - Minister of Industry and Construction
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbay/Kazinform News Agency

    "The agrochemical industry plays a crucial role in ensuring the country's food security. In this regard, one of the key strategic goals of the sector is to fully supply local farmers with domestically produced fertilizers by 2030," said the minister.

    He stated that, as a result of reconstruction and new projects, the total fertilizer production will reach 4 million tons by 2030. Additionally, the plan includes the production of new types of fertilizers, such as urea, potassium chloride, and dicalcium phosphate.

    As reported earlier, the Chinese company CHN Energy is ready to invest $4 billion in Kazakhstan's ammonia and carbamide production projects.

    Agriculture Government of Kazakhstan Industry Kazakhstan Fertilizers
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
