Kazakhstan to fully modernize air navigation infrastructure within five years

According to the minister, transit flights continue to grow steadily. Over the past five years, the number of transit flights has increased fourfold.

He also noted that transit traffic accounts for the majority of revenues generated from air navigation services.

“In 2025, a contract was signed with leading American corporation Leidos to modernize the air traffic management system. Over the next five years, we plan to fully renew the air navigation infrastructure to raise the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s air corridors,” Sauranbayev said.

Earlier, it was reported that air cargo volumes in Kazakhstan had fallen amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.