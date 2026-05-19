Air cargo traffic in Kazakhstan declines amid Middle East tensions

According to him, Kazakhstan’s airlines carried 15 million passengers in 2025. During the first four months of the current year, passenger traffic exceeded four million people.

In 2025, Kazakhstan’s airports served 32 million passengers and handled 173,000 tons of cargo, marking a 1.4% increase.

“Cargo volumes have declined during the first four months of this year, while passenger numbers have remained unchanged. The situation in the Middle East has affected these figures,” Sauranbayev explained.

The minister also noted that Kazakhstan has now fully established the core institutional framework necessary for the development of civil aviation.

“Kazakhstan demonstrates a high level of compliance with ICAO requirements. The aviation security level at airports stands at 95.7%, while the safety level of airlines reaches 82%. Thanks to these results, our country has entered the world’s top 20 in aviation safety. To further improve safety standards, an Aviation Accident Investigation Center has been established, and international experts have been brought into the Aviation Administration,” he said.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is currently working jointly with International Civil Aviation Organization on a development master plan through 2050, which is expected to be adopted by the end of this year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to completely renew its air navigation infrastructure over the next five years.