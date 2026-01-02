EN
    Kazakhstan to face snowy, blustery weather on Friday

    03:00, 2 January 2026

    Kazhydromet National Service has issued a weather forecast for January 2, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Snow
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    Under the influence of moving atmospheric fronts, snowy weather along with snowstorms will persist in most regions. Heavy snowfall is expected in the northwest during the daytime, while the southwest and southeast regions of the country are to see rain and snow. Only the central and southern parts of Kazakhstan are likely to experience mostly dry weather.

    Besides, forecasters predict patchy fog, black ice, and strengthening winds across the country.

    Qazinform previously reported that January is expected to be warmer than usual.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
