Kazakhstan to brace for heatwave and rains on May 13

As the southern cyclone and associated fronts continue to move past the territory, the great part of Kazakhstan is to expect unstable weather conditions, bringing rains with thunderstorms, hail and strong wind as well as heavy rains to the northwest and north.

Only the center, east and south of the country are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The southwest, north and center are to see fog in the nighttime and morning.

High fire danger is to persist in Mangistau, Karaganda, Ulytau, southeast of Zhetysu, west, north of Abay, north, southeast of Zhambyl, mountainous areas of Turkistan, north, west of Almaty, south, west of Atyrau, south, southeast, west of Aktobe, south of Pavlodar, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, west, south and east of Akmola regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Kyzylorda, Turkistan, northeast of Mangistau, west, center of Zhambyl, south of Karaganda, north of Zhetysu regions.

35C heatwave is to grip the south, east of Aktobe, west, south of Ulytau regions.