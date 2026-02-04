Kazakhstan to export electric buses to Pakistan in major expansion

The $108 million US dollars deal was reached during the Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum in Islamabad. The company expects to boost the export of buses to up to 2,000 in 2027/28.

According to the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry, high demand for electric buses manufactured in Kazakhstan is observed not only in neighboring countries, but also in European countries.

Murat Adilkhanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Falcon EuroBus, said that the company carried out a full-cycle production of buses, noting that today’s Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum offered the company access to a major market.

Under this agreement, we will deliver 600 electric buses for passenger transportation. Additionally, a B2B meeting took place with the officials of the Pakistani Education Ministry, where an agreement was reached to export 2,000 school buses, noted Adilkhanov.

It was said that a commercial deal in the transport sphere is expected to be signed at the forum.

The Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum is taking place as part of the state visit from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan.

Previously, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in restricted attendance.