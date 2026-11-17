The Ministry of Healthcare is exploring opportunities to expand cooperation with China in introducing innovative technologies for diagnosing and treating cancer.

Particular attention was given to the potential use of cellular immunotherapy in treating certain types of cancer. The ministry noted that these technologies offer new prospects for patient treatment but require further scientific research, expert assessment and evaluation of their potential integration into Kazakhstan's clinical practice.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan

The sides also discussed the development of molecular and genetic diagnostics, improvements to screening programs and ways to increase the effectiveness of early cancer detection.

Following the meeting, the parties identified several areas for further cooperation. These include joint expert assessments of innovative medical technologies and exploring opportunities for their application in Kazakhstan, as well as advancing scientific research in cellular immunotherapy, molecular and genetic diagnostics.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan

The two sides also plan to exchange expertise on improving early cancer detection programmes, including lung cancer screening, and organize joint educational programs, internships and professional exchanges between Kazakh and Chinese specialists.

"I am confident that cooperation with leading Chinese scientists and medical centers can give fresh impetus to the development of Kazakhstan's oncology and clinical practice, while strengthening the country's position as a regional hub for introducing innovative solutions," Akmaral Alnazarova said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan ranks among the top five post-Soviet countries in terms of the pace of obesity growth, with nearly 21% of schoolchildren already overweight.