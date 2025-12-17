EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to expand Tax-Free shopping program to 20 cities

    11:52, 17 December 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Tax Free program, allowing foreign visitors to receive VAT refunds on purchases, will be extended to all regional centers, Qazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Finance, Yerzhan Birzhanov, as saying.

    Kazakhstan to expand Tax-Free shopping program to 20 cities
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform News Agency

    Having been piloted in three cities, the program is now set to expand to 20 cities as part of efforts to draw more tourists.

    The vice minister stated that the ministry plans to issue an official announcement in the near future, with the rollout scheduled for next year.

    "We aim to extend the program to all regional centers, covering 20 cities," Birzhanov said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that new direct flights have been launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

    Tourism Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Regions
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All