Kazakhstan to expand Tax-Free shopping program to 20 cities
11:52, 17 December 2025
Kazakhstan’s Tax Free program, allowing foreign visitors to receive VAT refunds on purchases, will be extended to all regional centers, Qazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Finance, Yerzhan Birzhanov, as saying.
Having been piloted in three cities, the program is now set to expand to 20 cities as part of efforts to draw more tourists.
The vice minister stated that the ministry plans to issue an official announcement in the near future, with the rollout scheduled for next year.
"We aim to extend the program to all regional centers, covering 20 cities," Birzhanov said.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that new direct flights have been launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia.