Kazakhstan to expand scientists’ participation in CERN programs

The sides discussed further steps to advance scientific and technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and CERN, including expanded collaboration in high-energy physics.

The partnership dates back to 2018, when the Government of Kazakhstan and CERN signed an International Cooperation Agreement. Building on this foundation, a draft protocol has now been developed to establish a practical framework for Kazakh scientists to take part in CERN’s scientific experiments and research programs.

The mechanism is expected to enable Kazakh scientists to undertake research internships and participate in CERN projects through the Scientific Internships program of the Center for International Programs. This will help strengthen the expertise of Kazakh specialists, broaden international scientific cooperation and further integrate Kazakhstan’s research community into the global scientific landscape.

Nurbek noted that the Head of State had set the task of training highly qualified engineering and technical specialists in peaceful nuclear energy, given the prospects for the development of Kazakhstan’s nuclear industry. He added that the country was undertaking a major transformation of its scientific ecosystem, introducing a new science management model focused on the practical application of research and its integration into the economy.

According to the Acting Minister, Kazakhstan is also modernizing its universities and expanding international cooperation in higher education. The country has established partnerships with 40 leading universities worldwide, while branches of 33 foreign universities have opened in Kazakhstan.

He added that Kazakh scientists are gaining greater opportunities to undertake internships at leading research centers worldwide, helping further integrate the country’s scientific community into the global research landscape, including through the European Union’s Horizon Europe program. Against this backdrop, Nurbek emphasized the particular importance of cooperation with CERN.

Particular attention was paid to the development of fundamental science and the training of highly qualified scientific, engineering and technical personnel. These areas are strategic priorities for Kazakhstan, particularly amid the development of high-tech industries and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the strategic partnership. They noted that cooperation with CERN is of significant value for advancing fundamental science in Kazakhstan, strengthening the country’s research capacity and creating new opportunities for Kazakh researchers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China discuss cooperation and nuclear non-proliferation.