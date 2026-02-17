EN
    Kazakhstan to expand refining capacity with new $10bn mega-plant

    15:02, 17 February 2026

    During the Government's meeting, Vice Minister of Energy Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said Kazakhstan plans to fully cover its aviation fuel deficit by 2032, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Atyrau Oil Refinery

    “As part of the modernization and capacity expansion of our three refineries, we aim to fully eliminate the deficit by 2032. In addition, we are actively discussing the construction of a fourth oil refinery,” the vice minister said.

    According to him, the new plant is preliminarily expected to process around 10 million tons of oil per year.

    “Details on the location and technical specifications will be announced at a later stage. At this point, the refinery is expected to have a capacity of around 10 million tons per year. The preliminary cost is estimated at approximately $10 billion. Through modernization, capacity expansion, and the construction of this new facility, we will fully eliminate the deficit in aviation and diesel fuel. Moreover, we will be able to export to other countries,” Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev added.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Ulytau region was named as possible site for a new oil refinery.

