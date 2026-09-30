Kazakhstan to expand international cybercrime knowledge exchange

Deputy Interior Minister Sanzhar Adilov presented the draft law at today’s sitting.

The Convention against Cybercrime was actually adopted in 2001 in Budapest. Kazakhstan received an official invitation to join the Convention in April 2023.

The primary goal of the Convention is to counter cybercrimes and develop international cooperation.

The Convention enables the prompt preservation of computer data, the search and seizure of electronic evidence, access to traffic data, and the submission of mutual legal assistance requests.

He noted that this mechanism is particularly important in investigating online fraud and other crimes when the necessary digital data is located outside Kazakhstan.

At the same time, international cooperation will be carried out in compliance with national legislation and state sovereignty. The Convention allows countries to refuse the execution of a request if its implementation affects their national interests.

More than 80 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, and Australia, are currently parties to the Convention. Among CIS countries, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Moldova have joined the document.

The deputy minister concluded ratification of the Convention will create a legal framework for rapid cooperation with member states in investigating cross-border cybercrimes and protecting the rights of citizens.

Earlier, the Qurultay approved an agreement between Kazakhstan and Qatar on cooperation in combating crime.