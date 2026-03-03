Kazakhstan to evacuate vulnerable citizens from UAE aboard of two evacuation flights

The Ministry said Kazakhstani nationals staying in the UAE have been notified about the planned flights from Oman’s capital to Almaty. The flights are for citizens of Kazakhstan who are not residents of the UAE, it added.

As seating capacity is limited, passenger lists will be compiled based on priority categories, while prioritizing passengers who had scheduled departures on February 28 - March 1 but were unable to leave due to airspace closure. The categories are classified as follows: pensioners (unaccompanied); persons with disabilities (with one accompanying person); pregnant women (unaccompanied); children under 5 years old (accompanied by one parent).

The ministry urged understanding regarding the measures taken as well as to remain calm. It also stated that the return of all Kazakhstani citizens will be ensured in stages.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazkahstan's Air Astana is to run repatriation flights to Medina and Jeddah.