    Air Astana to run repatriation flights to Medina and Jeddah

    00:23, 3 March 2026

    Air Astana has released updated information on flights to the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Air Astana plane
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform

    On March 3, the Air Astana Group plans to operate two round-trip repatriation flights to Medina and two to Jeddah from Western Kazakhstan, subject to flight permits from the aviation authorities of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

    Alongside this, the Group is suspending all scheduled flights to Middle Eastern countries through March 6. Ticket sales for these routes have been closed until March 13 inclusive.

    It is noted that the airline continues to closely monitor the situation and will keep passengers updated on any future changes.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported on over 4,000 Kazakhstani tourists stranded in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia

    Civil aviation Aircraft Air Astana Middle East Saudi Arabia West Kazakhstan region Travel
