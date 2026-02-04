Agricultural cooperatives up across Kazakhstan over 5 years

These measures include equal access to all forms of state support, tax preferences, additional points in the allocation of agricultural land, and training for farmers and household producers through knowledge dissemination centers.

Since 2023, the Auyl Amanaty program has been implemented to boost rural incomes, offering concessional loans and leasing for business projects in rural areas and small towns at a 2.5% annual rate for up to five years, and up to seven years for livestock projects. The program also provides higher financing limits for cooperatives.

Subsidy rules under the Pedigree Livestock Development Program have been simplified, removing the requirement for an accounting number or agricultural land in certain areas for cooperatives formed by household producers.

Supported by consistent state measures, the number of agricultural cooperatives grew 1.5-fold, rising from 2,840 in 2019 to 4,465 in 2024.

Following the Head of State’s directive to develop cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, a comprehensive package of measures has been rolled out, including assessments of land and infrastructure needs, skills development, project support, and other initiatives.

An Action Plan extending to 2029 has been adopted to promote cooperative development, with measures covering best-practice expansion, training and agronomic support, and educational programs for farmers and household producers.

Subsidy mechanisms and concessional financing are being introduced to promote the long-term development of feedlot and product-oriented cooperatives. Since September 2025, a preferential program through the Agrarian Credit Corporation has offered feedlots access to working capital at a 5% annual rate for up to 12 months, with no ownership limits.

Under the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan, authorities plan to introduce a credit guarantee mechanism and extend loan terms to up to 15 months to improve access to financing. Easing veterinary and sanitary requirements for obtaining accounting numbers is also being considered, which would broaden participation in support programs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the implementation of the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026–2030 will allow Kazakhstan to increase its cattle population to 12 million head.