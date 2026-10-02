Astana Hub signs four partnership deals to boost startups and AI

Magzhan Madiyev, CEO of the Astana Hub Autonomous Cluster Fund, signed all four documents on behalf of the organization.

The memorandum with IT Park Uzbekistan, signed by its CEO Azamat Karamatov, aims to deepen ties between the innovation and startup ecosystems of the two neighboring countries. Under the deal, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to hold joint forums, webinars, business missions, and B2B meetings. The parties will also help startups from both countries enter international markets through the Eurasia Growth Hub platform.

Freedom Media CEO Timur Bairov and Q.AI Limited Chief Executive Officer Dmitry Mun signed separate memorandums with Astana Hub.

A standalone agreement with MOST Holding, signed by CEO Pavel Koktyshev, covers cooperation on implementing and expanding the Central Eurasian Capital Bridge, an international program.

Together, the documents focus on supporting tech startups, attracting investment, building international connections, and sharing innovation expertise.

Areas of cooperation include joint research and educational projects in artificial intelligence, the creation of laboratories, and mentorship and internship programs for startups, specialists and students. The partners also intend to hold competitions to identify promising AI solutions, support the commercialization of new technologies, and organize joint conferences, seminars and meetings between business representatives and investors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Freedom Holding Corp. CEO Timur Turlov said at the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 that AI agents built into digital ecosystems would give ordinary users the kind of personal assistant once reserved for top executives.