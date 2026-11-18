A four-party cooperation agreement was signed by the National Academy of Sciences under the President of Kazakhstan, the Alatau City Authority, the Smart City Research Institute of Shenzhen University, and LAY-OUT Planning Consultants Co., Ltd.

The initiative follows working meetings that the President of the National Academy of Sciences, Akhylbek Kurishbayev, held in Shenzhen, China, in June 2026.

Photo: National Academy of Sciences

The future institute's primary aim is to combine scientific research and advanced technologies to integrate smart solutions into Kazakhstan's urban infrastructure.

The institute will focus particularly on Shenzhen's expertise in digital modeling, urban planning, and city governance. Planned areas of development include digital twins, artificial intelligence, intelligent transport systems, and the Internet of Things.

Photo: National Academy of Sciences

Alatau City will be the pilot site for the digital-native approach, which involves integrating digital technologies at the urban infrastructure planning and construction stages.

The joint institute is also expected to train specialists and design smart city solutions that could later be scaled across other cities in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Earlier, Kazakhstan secured a potential investment portfolio worth more than $2 billion for projects in Alatau City.