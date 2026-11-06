Kazakhstan secures potential $2 billion in European investment for Alatau city projects after roadshow

The delegation’s business program covered three major financial and industrial centers - London, Berlin and Frankfurt am Main.

The final stage of the roadshow took place in Frankfurt am Main, where the Kazakhstani delegation presented Alatau city’s investment opportunities and discussed potential German business participation in infrastructure, industrial and technology projects.

At the Alatau City Investment Round Table, attended by representatives of banks, investment institutions and international companies, participants discussed financing infrastructure projects, attracting long-term capital and making use of German financial instruments.

Bozumbayev outlined Alatau city’s strategic development priorities and prospects for Kazakh-German investment cooperation. Alisher Abdykadyrov, Chief Executive Officer of Alatau City Authority, presented the city’s concept, key development areas and investment conditions for international partners.

Following the talks in Frankfurt, agreements were signed to secure bank financing for Alatau city projects. The documents were concluded between Alatau City Authority, Alatau City Bank and German financial institutions AKA Bank and KfW, Germany’s state-owned development bank. The cooperation covers financing investment projects and procuring German-made equipment.

Industrial and technological cooperation was also discussed with WILO, Zrinski Solutions, Myron AG, Nikolaus & Co. and Schneider Group. Talks focused on developing engineering and service infrastructure, setting up medical equipment manufacturing, introducing asset tokenization mechanisms and expanding investment consulting services.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

During the German leg of the roadshow, which included events in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main, the sides signed 18 agreements with a potential investment value of $715 million.

Overall, the European roadshow resulted in a portfolio of 27 commercial agreements and documents with a combined investment potential exceeding $2 billion. The cooperation spans the financial sector, engineering infrastructure, education, mechanical engineering, healthcare, tourism and the digital economy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Germany inked 11 deals in Berlin to boost Alatau City development.