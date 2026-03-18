Kazakhstan set to prevent, not to eliminate environmental damage

According to Nyssanbayev, the transition to a preventive regulatory model will shift the focus from eliminating pollution consequences to preventing ecological damage.

He said automated monitoring systems aimed at ecological modernization of industrial enterprises, establishing their responsibility for exceeding standards, will be implemented.

It is planned to develop a system of integrated environmental permits, which will embed ecological requirements into industrial planning and management processes.

The Minister emphasized that mechanisms of preferential financing will continue to support projects addressing infrastructure challenges in waste management. A total of 64 projects are planned across the regions, with 26 already funded at more than 90 billion tenge.

He added expanding economic instruments, including offset solutions and environmental payments, will encourage the adoption of clean technologies.

He highlighted the waste management concept, the first program document systematizing the entire sector, was adopted last year.

Earlier, the Culture and Information Minister noted that more than 20 legislative acts regulating culture, information, media, archives, the use of state symbols, interaction between the state and civil society, religion, youth and family policy will be amended.