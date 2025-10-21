EN
    Kazakhstan to establish national WI-FI operator

    10:37, 21 October 2025

    Kazakhstan plans to establish a national WI-FI operator to ensure unified secure access to internet in the cities, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Pexels

    The project provides for installing WI-FI hotspots at socially significant facilities such as airports, border checkpoints, railway and bus stations, schools and healthcare organizations.

    According to head of the Freedom Telecom Operations Kairat Akhmetov, the new infrastructure will lay the foundation for the development of AI-based digital services and solutions that aligns with Kazakhstan’s course for the development of AI economy.

    The first phase will cover 400 locations at 10 cities. It is planned to expand the network up to 10,000 WI-FI hotspots by 20-26, and 20,000 by 2027.

    Earlier, Kazakh AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said the country plans to cover 100% of population with internet by 2027.

    To note, for the past three years Kazakhstan channeled over 1 trillion tenge in its telecommunication industry.

     

