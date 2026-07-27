Kazakhstan to establish international technology hub for AI and startups

The sides explored plans to establish an international innovation hub in Akmola region, with future expansion into Alatau city. The initiative is expected to support AI development, train highly skilled professionals and foster technology startups.

The meeting also covered joint initiatives, including Kazakhstan's participation in the AI Film Festival, featuring a prize fund sponsored by Srinivasan, as well as the Network State Conference, to be held as part of the AI & Digital Bridge international forum with the participation of leading global technology companies.

According to the Government, officials presented the core concept of Network School, an international community that brings together entrepreneurs, developers, engineers, and researchers to learn collaboratively and build technology projects. The platform combines educational programs with coworking spaces, conferences, hackathons, and startup acceleration initiatives.

Srinivasan praised Kazakhstan's potential in artificial intelligence and highlighted opportunities for cooperation with global pools of capital and talent. He noted that Network School projects are financed entirely through private investment, without government funding.

Participants also unveiled plans for the development of Network City, a technology hub in the Burabay resort area to be created in partnership with the local administration and community. The project envisions modular infrastructure that blends with the natural landscape and existing urban planning. Once completed, the site is expected to attract IT professionals, entrepreneurs and researchers by offering a shared space for work, learning and professional collaboration.

Bektenov stressed the importance of attracting international expertise and strengthening Kazakhstan's ties with the global technology community. He noted that developing human capital, education, science, and innovation has been identified as a strategic national priority, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence and the protection of citizens' personal data.

"This year has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence by the Head of State. Kazakhstan is implementing the nationwide Digital Qazaqstan strategy for digital transformation and AI development while building the infrastructure needed for the digital economy. Major initiatives include Astana Hub, the Data Center Valley project in Ekibastuz, and the TUMO and Tomorrow School educational programs operating under the Alem.AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence," the Government said.

The participants agreed that the partnership and joint projects would strengthen Kazakhstan's talent development system and reinforce the country's position as one of the leading international platforms for information technology. Following the meeting, Bektenov instructed the relevant government agencies to support the implementation of the project.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.