Kazakh PM calls for tight oversight of Aktau Port hub construction

He also urged the Ministry of Trade to intensify efforts to attract investors for joint projects aimed at developing cross-border logistics hubs.

The Prime Minister stressed that the full launch of the hubs would shorten cargo transit times, increase capacity, boost production, raise tax revenues, and expand exports.

“With a systematic approach, these projects can become key hubs for investment and new industries. It is therefore essential to speed up the work and significantly enhance coordination among all parties involved,” he noted.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the Ministry of Trade must efficiently coordinate the efforts of all relevant government agencies and maintain ongoing monitoring of the project’s implementation.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan is set to invest over 230 billion tenge in Khorgos hub development.