Kazakhstan to establish field-specific units at regional hospitals

48 new units, including cardiology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, pulmonology, rheumatology and hematology, will be unveiled in 17 regions of Kazakhstan in 2026-2028. 906 beds, including 400 children’s beds, will be rolled out at large to expand access to specialized medical care.

25 specialized units will open next year in Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Kostanay and Zhetysu regions.

The Ministry of Health is taking measures to strengthen the financial sustainability of specialized services. This year, decisions were made to raise tariffs for medical care: pulmonology by 75% and rheumatology by 24%.

Starting January 1, 2026, tariffs will also rise by about 50% in four key adult and pediatric specialties: cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, and endocrinology.

These measures are expected to improve the quality of specialized medical care, enhance funding for specialized departments, boost motivation among healthcare workers, and strengthen the therapeutic system at the level of regional hospitals.

In 2026, funding for inpatient medical care will increase by 8%, reaching approximately 700 billion tenge.

Earlier, the special state fund allocated some 7.5 billion tenge for the construction and modernization of healthcare facilities in Karaganda region as part of the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project.