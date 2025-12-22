Kazakhstan to channel 7.5 bln tenge for healthcare facilities construction in Balkhash

In particular, 6.2 billion tenge was provided for equipping the surgery and intensive care unit at the Cancer Centre in Karaganda. The regional budget will also grant an additional 1.74 billion tenge for co-financing.

Besides, capital repairs are underway at the regional multi-field hospital. An intra-district medical hub is being developed in the region worth 1.27 billion tenge.

The children’s rehabilitation center is being developed in Balkhash. 272.1 million tenge was directed for reequipping the building of the former sanatorium. Multidisciplinary experts, including highly specialized experts, rehabilitation specialists, neurologists, speech therapists, and exercise physiologists, will work at the center. The center will be commissioned next February.

As reported earlier, Zhetysu region unveiled 19 new schools and 149 healthcare facilities.