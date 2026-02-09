Kazakhstan to enshrine volunteer activity in Constitution"

According to Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court Bakhyt Nurmukhanov, the Commission has been submitted a number of propositions concerning enshrining the volunteer activity at the constitutional level.

“Taking into account the existence of the Law ‘On Volunteer Activities,’ as well as the importance of free voluntary assistance provided by citizens to those in need and its significant role in environmental protection, this proposal was supported,” he said.

Thus, an addition has been made to Article 31, Paragraph 2 of the draft, stating that voluntary social insurance, other forms of social security, volunteer activities, and charitable work are supported in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the initiators, this idea logically complements other provisions of the draft Constitution, particularly the preamble and the fundamental principles of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s activities.

Earlier, Majilis deputy and Chairman of the Respublica party Aidarbek Khojanazarov has proposed enshrining the status of the national currency in the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.